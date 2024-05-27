Cogstate Ltd Conducts On-Market Buy-Back

News & Insights

Cogstate Ltd (AU:CGS) has released an update.

Cogstate Ltd has announced the cessation of 640,512 of its ordinary fully paid securities, effective from May 27, 2024, due to an on-market buy-back. This corporate action reflects a strategic move by the company to manage its issued capital. Interested stockholders and potential investors should note this significant change in Cogstate’s outstanding shares.

