Cogstate Ltd Conducts On-Market Buy-Back

Cogstate Ltd has announced the cessation of 640,512 of its ordinary fully paid securities, effective from May 27, 2024, due to an on-market buy-back. This corporate action reflects a strategic move by the company to manage its issued capital. Interested stockholders and potential investors should note this significant change in Cogstate’s outstanding shares.

