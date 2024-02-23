Cogstate (ASX:CGS) Price Target Decreased by 8.11% to 1.73

The average one-year price target for Cogstate (ASX:CGS) has been revised to 1.73 / share. This is an decrease of 8.11% from the prior estimate of 1.89 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.62 to a high of 1.89 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 50.13% from the latest reported closing price of 1.16 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cogstate. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CGS is 0.13%, an increase of 2.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.90% to 3,840K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FPBFX - Fidelity Pacific Basin Fund holds 1,950K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,842K shares, representing an increase of 5.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGS by 22.20% over the last quarter.

WIGTX - Seven Canyons World Innovators Fund Institutional Class holds 1,408K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 286K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 43K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 34K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

