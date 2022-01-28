Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Is Finding It Tricky To Allocate Its Capital

If we're looking to avoid a business that is in decline, what are the trends that can warn us ahead of time? When we see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) in conjunction with a declining base of capital employed, that's often how a mature business shows signs of aging. Basically the company is earning less on its investments and it is also reducing its total assets. So after we looked into Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT), the trends above didn't look too great.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Cognyte Software, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.016 = US$5.7m ÷ (US$569m - US$215m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2021).

Therefore, Cognyte Software has an ROCE of 1.6%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Software industry average of 11%.

NasdaqGS:CGNT Return on Capital Employed January 28th 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Cognyte Software compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Cognyte Software here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

The trend of returns that Cognyte Software is generating are raising some concerns. Unfortunately, returns have declined substantially over the last two years to the 1.6% we see today. What's equally concerning is that the amount of capital deployed in the business has shrunk by 33% over that same period. The fact that both are shrinking is an indication that the business is going through some tough times. If these underlying trends continue, we wouldn't be too optimistic going forward.

The Bottom Line

In summary, it's unfortunate that Cognyte Software is shrinking its capital base and also generating lower returns. It should come as no surprise then that the stock has fallen 65% over the last year, so it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. Unless there is a shift to a more positive trajectory in these metrics, we would look elsewhere.

On a final note, we've found 3 warning signs for Cognyte Software that we think you should be aware of.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.