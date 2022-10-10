Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) insiders must be happy they sold stock as market cap drops to US$227m

Over the past year, insiders sold US$98k worth of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) stock at an average price of US$4.60 per share allowing them to get the most out of their money. The company's market worth decreased by US$48m over the past week after the stock price dropped 17%, although insiders were able to minimize their losses

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Cognyte Software Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, Benjamin Nahum, sold US$98k worth of shares at a price of US$4.60 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$3.34. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels. Benjamin Nahum was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Our data suggests Cognyte Software insiders own 1.8% of the company, worth about US$4.1m. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

So What Do The Cognyte Software Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Cognyte Software insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. We don't take much encouragement from the transactions by Cognyte Software insiders. We also note that, as far as we can see, insider ownership is fairly low, compared to other companies. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example - Cognyte Software has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

