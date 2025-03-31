COGNYTE SOFTWARE Earnings Preview: Recent $CGNT Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

COGNYTE SOFTWARE ($CGNT) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 2nd before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $95,017,590 and earnings of $0.01 per share.
COGNYTE SOFTWARE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 48 institutional investors add shares of COGNYTE SOFTWARE stock to their portfolio, and 60 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SENVEST MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,249,815 shares (-85.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,810,899
- KENT LAKE PR LLC added 1,000,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,650,000
- UBS GROUP AG added 692,128 shares (+4892.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,986,907
- G2 INVESTMENT PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LLC removed 312,272 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,120,326
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 287,639 shares (+210.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,488,077
- EDENBROOK CAPITAL, LLC added 269,357 shares (+4.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,329,938
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 204,099 shares (+80.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,765,456
COGNYTE SOFTWARE Government Contracts
We have seen $27,000 of award payments to $CGNT over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
