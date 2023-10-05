Cognyte Software (CGNT) Price Target Increased by 31.82% to 7.40

The average one-year price target for Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) has been revised to 7.40 / share. This is an increase of 31.82% from the prior estimate of 5.61 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.05 to a high of 9.98 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 65.07% from the latest reported closing price of 4.48 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 146 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cognyte Software. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 5.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CGNT is 0.14%, an increase of 16.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.38% to 50,004K shares. The put/call ratio of CGNT is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Edenbrook Capital holds 6,771K shares representing 9.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

American Capital Management holds 5,272K shares representing 7.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,916K shares, representing an increase of 6.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGNT by 90.09% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 5,052K shares representing 7.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,549K shares, representing an increase of 9.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGNT by 92.60% over the last quarter.

Senvest Management holds 4,235K shares representing 6.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,630K shares, representing an increase of 14.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGNT by 89.65% over the last quarter.

Legal & General Group holds 3,897K shares representing 5.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Cognyte Software Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cognyte (formerly a Verint company) is a global leader in security analytics software that empowers governments and enterprises with Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World™. Its open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets at scale to help security organizations find the needles in the haystacks. Over 1,000 government and enterprise customers in more than 100 countries rely on Cognyte’s solutions to accelerate security investigations and connect the dots to successfully identify, neutralize, and prevent threats to national security, business continuity, and cyber security.

