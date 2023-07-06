Cognyte Software (CGNT) Price Target Increased by 17.86% to 5.61

The average one-year price target for Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) has been revised to 5.61 / share. This is an increase of 17.86% from the prior estimate of 4.76 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.05 to a high of 6.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.66% from the latest reported closing price of 5.36 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 138 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cognyte Software. This is a decrease of 26 owner(s) or 15.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CGNT is 0.12%, a decrease of 1.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.33% to 47,905K shares. The put/call ratio of CGNT is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Edenbrook Capital holds 6,771K shares representing 9.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

American Capital Management holds 4,916K shares representing 7.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,049K shares, representing an increase of 17.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGNT by 18.94% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 4,549K shares representing 6.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,379K shares, representing an increase of 3.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGNT by 7.22% over the last quarter.

Senvest Management holds 3,630K shares representing 5.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,079K shares, representing an increase of 15.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGNT by 37.30% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 2,979K shares representing 4.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,957K shares, representing an increase of 0.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGNT by 0.02% over the last quarter.

Cognyte Software Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cognyte (formerly a Verint company) is a global leader in security analytics software that empowers governments and enterprises with Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World™. Its open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets at scale to help security organizations find the needles in the haystacks. Over 1,000 government and enterprise customers in more than 100 countries rely on Cognyte’s solutions to accelerate security investigations and connect the dots to successfully identify, neutralize, and prevent threats to national security, business continuity, and cyber security.

