Cognyte Software (CGNT) Price Target Increased by 13.33% to 8.67

The average one-year price target for Cognyte Software (NasdaqGS:CGNT) has been revised to 8.67 / share. This is an increase of 13.33% from the prior estimate of 7.65 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.58 to a high of 10.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 29.21% from the latest reported closing price of 6.71 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 162 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cognyte Software. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 5.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CGNT is 0.18%, an increase of 36.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.64% to 51,947K shares. The put/call ratio of CGNT is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Edenbrook Capital holds 6,076K shares representing 8.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,844K shares, representing a decrease of 12.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGNT by 46.03% over the last quarter.

American Capital Management holds 5,802K shares representing 8.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,541K shares, representing an increase of 4.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGNT by 24.21% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 5,038K shares representing 7.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,110K shares, representing a decrease of 1.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGNT by 26.60% over the last quarter.

Legal & General Group holds 4,034K shares representing 5.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,809K shares, representing an increase of 5.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGNT by 4.12% over the last quarter.

Senvest Management holds 3,452K shares representing 4.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,223K shares, representing a decrease of 22.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGNT by 8.21% over the last quarter.

Cognyte Software Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cognyte (formerly a Verint company) is a global leader in security analytics software that empowers governments and enterprises with Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World™. Its open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets at scale to help security organizations find the needles in the haystacks. Over 1,000 government and enterprise customers in more than 100 countries rely on Cognyte’s solutions to accelerate security investigations and connect the dots to successfully identify, neutralize, and prevent threats to national security, business continuity, and cyber security.

