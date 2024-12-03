Cognyte Software to Announce Q3 Financial Results

Cognyte Software (CGNT) has released an update.

Cognyte Software Ltd., a leader in investigative analytics, is set to release its third quarter financial results on December 11, 2024. Investors can join a webcast and participate in the Q&A session to gain insights into the company’s performance. This announcement could offer valuable information for those tracking CGNT’s market movements.

