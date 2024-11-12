Cognyte announces $20M share repurchase authorization

Cognyte (CGNT) announced that its board of directors has approved a share repurchase program, authorizing the buyback of up to $20M in ordinary shares over the next 18 months through June 12, 2026, as part of its capital allocation strategy.

