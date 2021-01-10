Cognizant To Buy Servian; Terms Undisclosed

(RTTNews) - Cognizant (CTSH) said that it agreed to acquire Servian, a Sydney, Australia-based, privately-held enterprise transformation consultancy specializing in data analytics, artificial intelligence, digital services, experience design, and cloud. Financial details were not disclosed.

The company expects to close the deal in the first quarter of 2021, subject to regulatory clearance and other closing conditions.

The company noted that the acquisition will enhance its digital portfolio and market presence in Australia and New Zealand.

