Markets
CTSH

Cognizant To Buy Servian; Terms Undisclosed

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Cognizant (CTSH) said that it agreed to acquire Servian, a Sydney, Australia-based, privately-held enterprise transformation consultancy specializing in data analytics, artificial intelligence, digital services, experience design, and cloud. Financial details were not disclosed.

The company expects to close the deal in the first quarter of 2021, subject to regulatory clearance and other closing conditions.

The company noted that the acquisition will enhance its digital portfolio and market presence in Australia and New Zealand.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CTSH

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular