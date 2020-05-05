Cognizant To Buy Collaborative Solutions; Terms Undisclosed

(RTTNews) - Cognizant (CTSH) said that it reached an agreement to acquire Collaborative Solutions, a privately-held global consultancy specializing in Workday enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. Financial details were not disclosed.

The company expects to close the deal in the second quarter of 2020.

Founded in 2003, Collaborative Solutions is headquartered near Washington, D.C., and has more than 1,000 employees worldwide. In addition to the U.S., the company has operations in Australia, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

