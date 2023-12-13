Cognizant To Acquire Thirdera, A ServiceNow Partner

(RTTNews) - Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) on Wednesday announced its acquisition of Thirdera, an Elite ServiceNow Partner based in Broomfield, CO.

Thirdera specializes in providing advisory, implementation, and optimization solutions related to the ServiceNow platform, with a particular focus on emerging enterprise workflow products.

As part of the acquisition, Thirdera's ServiceNow training platform, Thirdera University, will play a central role in credentialing resources to meet the growing demand in the ServiceNow ecosystem.

The combined strengths of Thirdera and the Cognizant ServiceNow Business Group are expected to offer clients a wide-ranging experience in the ServiceNow ecosystem, with professional services across key ServiceNow workflows and emerging products, including generative AI.

The acquisition will create a combined Cognizant ServiceNow Business Group with more than 2,400 specialists and 14,000 certifications, including Thirdera's ServiceNow consultants, which include Certified Master Architects and Certified Technical Architects.

The financial details of the acquisition have not been disclosed. However, it is expected to be completed by January 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.