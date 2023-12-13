News & Insights

Markets
CTSH

Cognizant To Acquire Thirdera, A ServiceNow Partner

December 13, 2023 — 12:10 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) on Wednesday announced its acquisition of Thirdera, an Elite ServiceNow Partner based in Broomfield, CO.

Thirdera specializes in providing advisory, implementation, and optimization solutions related to the ServiceNow platform, with a particular focus on emerging enterprise workflow products.

As part of the acquisition, Thirdera's ServiceNow training platform, Thirdera University, will play a central role in credentialing resources to meet the growing demand in the ServiceNow ecosystem.

The combined strengths of Thirdera and the Cognizant ServiceNow Business Group are expected to offer clients a wide-ranging experience in the ServiceNow ecosystem, with professional services across key ServiceNow workflows and emerging products, including generative AI.

The acquisition will create a combined Cognizant ServiceNow Business Group with more than 2,400 specialists and 14,000 certifications, including Thirdera's ServiceNow consultants, which include Certified Master Architects and Certified Technical Architects.

The financial details of the acquisition have not been disclosed. However, it is expected to be completed by January 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CTSH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.