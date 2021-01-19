Markets
Cognizant To Acquire Magenic Technologies; Terms Undisclosed

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Cognizant (CTSH) said that it agreed to acquire Magenic Technologies Inc., a privately-held custom software development services company headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Financial details were not disclosed.

The acquisition will expand Cognizant's software product engineering footprint, adding 475 employees in the U.S. across seven locations and more than 350 employees in Manila, Philippines.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021, subject to the satisfaction of closing conditions.

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

