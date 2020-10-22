Markets
Cognizant To Acquire Bright Wolf - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Cognizant (CTSH) has agreed to acquire Bright Wolf, a technology services provider specializing in custom Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions. Cognizant said, with the close of the acquisition, the company will establish its newest IoT innovation lab in the Raleigh-Durham, N.C., Research Triangle, with the Bright Wolf team as its core. The acquisition is anticipated to close in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Bright Wolf serves some of the largest companies in the world in manufacturing, energy production, supply logistics, environmental controls, and other industries.

