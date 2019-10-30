Cognizant third-quarter profit rises

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp CTSH.O reported a rise in third-quarter profit on Wednesday, as it continues to cut its overall costs helped by a trim in its workforce.

The information technology services provider reported net income of $497 million, or 90 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, up from $477 million, or 82 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

