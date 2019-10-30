US Markets

Cognizant third-quarter profit rises

Contributor
Neha Malara Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp reported a rise in third-quarter profit on Wednesday, as it continues to cut its overall costs helped by a trim in its workforce.

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp CTSH.O reported a rise in third-quarter profit on Wednesday, as it continues to cut its overall costs helped by a trim in its workforce.

The information technology services provider reported net income of $497 million, or 90 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, up from $477 million, or 82 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Neha.Malara@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 0344;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular