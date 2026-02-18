Cognizant Technology Solutions a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock With 2.0% Yield (CTSH)

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. is a member of the iShares USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA), making up 0.10% of the underlying holdings of the fund, which owns $5,223,042 worth of CTSH shares.
The annualized dividend paid by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. is $1.32/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 02/18/2026. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for CTSH, which the DividendRank report stressed as being of key importance. Indeed, studying a company's past dividend history can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend is likely to continue.
CTSH operates in the Information Technology Services sector, among companies like Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR), and International Business Machines Corp (IBM).
