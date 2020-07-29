Markets
CTSH

Cognizant Technology Solutions Q2 20 Earnings Conference Call At 5:00 PM ET

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSH) will host a conference call at 5:00 PM ET on July 29, 2020, to discuss Q2 20 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://investors.cognizant.com/news-and-events/events/default.aspx

To listen to the call, dial +1 (877) 810-9510 (US) or +1 (201) 493-6778 (International), Conference passcode: "Cognizant Call."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CTSH

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular