Cognizant Technology Solutions Q2 20 Earnings Conference Call At 5:00 PM ET

(RTTNews) - Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSH) will host a conference call at 5:00 PM ET on July 29, 2020, to discuss Q2 20 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://investors.cognizant.com/news-and-events/events/default.aspx

To listen to the call, dial +1 (877) 810-9510 (US) or +1 (201) 493-6778 (International), Conference passcode: "Cognizant Call."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.