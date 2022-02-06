Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At US$0.27

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation's (NASDAQ:CTSH) dividend will be increasing on the 1st of March to US$0.27, with investors receiving 13% more than last year. Based on the announced payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 1.1%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Cognizant Technology Solutions' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. However, Cognizant Technology Solutions' earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 12.2%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 26% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

NasdaqGS:CTSH Historic Dividend February 6th 2022

Cognizant Technology Solutions Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

The dividend's track record has been pretty solid, but with only 5 years of history we want to see a few more years of history before making any solid conclusions. Since 2017, the first annual payment was US$0.60, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$0.96. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 9.9% a year over that time. Investors will likely want to see a longer track record of growth before making decision to add this to their income portfolio.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Could Grow Its Dividend

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Cognizant Technology Solutions has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 9.7% per annum. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

We Really Like Cognizant Technology Solutions' Dividend

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Cognizant Technology Solutions that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.