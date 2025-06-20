Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (Symbol: CTSH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $78.55, changing hands as low as $76.62 per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. shares are currently trading down about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CTSH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CTSH's low point in its 52 week range is $65.52 per share, with $90.82 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $76.84. The CTSH DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.