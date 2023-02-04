Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Declares $0.29 Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.29 per share ($1.16 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 16, 2023 will receive the payment on February 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.27 per share.

At the current share price of $68.22 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.70%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.30%, the lowest has been 0.82%, and the highest has been 2.11%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.24 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.67 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.24. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.35%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.93% Downside

As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cognizant Technology Solutions is $64.85. The forecasts range from a low of $45.45 to a high of $97.65. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.93% from its latest reported closing price of $68.22.

The projected annual revenue for Cognizant Technology Solutions is $20,630MM, an increase of 6.53%. The projected annual EPS is $4.82, an increase of 7.22%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1848 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cognizant Technology Solutions. This is a decrease of 39 owner(s) or 2.07%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CTSH is 0.3123%, a decrease of 6.8790%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.03% to 568,677K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 24,105,846 shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,559,889 shares, representing a decrease of 14.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTSH by 18.51% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 18,049,489 shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,464,986 shares, representing a decrease of 2.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTSH by 60.46% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 17,357,679 shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,254,984 shares, representing an increase of 17.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTSH by 7.53% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 16,417,277 shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,075,577 shares, representing a decrease of 10.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTSH by 16.76% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 15,681,265 shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,338,347 shares, representing a decrease of 10.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTSH by 92.43% over the last quarter.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cognizant is one of the world's leading professional services companies, transforming clients' business, operating, and technology models for the digital era. Its unique industry-based, consultative approach helps clients envision, build and run more innovative and efficient businesses. Headquartered in the U.S., Cognizant is ranked 194 on the Fortune 500 and is consistently listed among the most admired companies in the world.

