Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) is about to go ex-dividend in just four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Thus, you can purchase Cognizant Technology Solutions' shares before the 18th of November in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 30th of November.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.24 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.96 per share. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a trailing yield of approximately 1.2% on its current stock price of $81.98. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Cognizant Technology Solutions's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether Cognizant Technology Solutions has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. That's why it's good to see Cognizant Technology Solutions paying out a modest 26% of its earnings. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Cognizant Technology Solutions generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. The good news is it paid out just 22% of its free cash flow in the last year.

It's positive to see that Cognizant Technology Solutions's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Cognizant Technology Solutions, with earnings per share up 6.0% on average over the last five years. Management have been reinvested more than half of the company's earnings within the business, and the company has been able to grow earnings with this retained capital. Organisations that reinvest heavily in themselves typically get stronger over time, which can bring attractive benefits such as stronger earnings and dividends.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Cognizant Technology Solutions has delivered an average of 9.9% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past five years of dividend payments. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Is Cognizant Technology Solutions an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Earnings per share growth has been growing somewhat, and Cognizant Technology Solutions is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow as dividends. This is interesting for a few reasons, as it suggests management may be reinvesting heavily in the business, but it also provides room to increase the dividend in time. It might be nice to see earnings growing faster, but Cognizant Technology Solutions is being conservative with its dividend payouts and could still perform reasonably over the long run. Cognizant Technology Solutions looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

