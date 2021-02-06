Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Just Missed Earnings - But Analysts Have Updated Their Models

Shareholders might have noticed that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) filed its yearly result this time last week. The early response was not positive, with shares down 4.4% to US$74.50 in the past week. Revenues were in line with forecasts, at US$17b, although statutory earnings per share came in 10% below what the analysts expected, at US$2.57 per share. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NasdaqGS:CTSH Earnings and Revenue Growth February 6th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Cognizant Technology Solutions from 26 analysts is for revenues of US$17.8b in 2021 which, if met, would be a reasonable 7.0% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to bounce 50% to US$3.88. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$17.6b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.89 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

There were no changes to revenue or earnings estimates or the price target of US$83.65, suggesting that the company has met expectations in its recent result. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Cognizant Technology Solutions at US$95.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$55.00. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of Cognizant Technology Solutions'historical trends, as next year's 7.0% revenue growth is roughly in line with 6.4% annual revenue growth over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 14% per year. So although Cognizant Technology Solutions is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's forecast to grow slower than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Cognizant Technology Solutions' revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$83.65, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

We also provide an overview of the Cognizant Technology Solutions Board and CEO remuneration and length of tenure at the company, and whether insiders have been buying the stock, here.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.