Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 18, 2019

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 18, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 29, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CTSH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that CTSH has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $63.11, the dividend yield is 1.27%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CTSH was $63.11, representing a -15.68% decrease from the 52 week high of $74.85 and a 11.25% increase over the 52 week low of $56.73.

CTSH is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) and Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP). CTSH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.69. Zacks Investment Research reports CTSH's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -1.35%, compared to an industry average of -.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CTSH Dividend History page.

