Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 18, 2021

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.24 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CTSH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that CTSH has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $81.75, the dividend yield is 1.17%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CTSH was $81.75, representing a -1.18% decrease from the 52 week high of $82.73 and a 23.51% increase over the 52 week low of $66.19.

CTSH is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as SAP SE (SAP) and Infosys Limited (INFY). CTSH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.54. Zacks Investment Research reports CTSH's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 18.65%, compared to an industry average of 7.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ctsh Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to CTSH through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CTSH as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (LEGR)

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (ONEV)

WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund (USMF)

Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF (DEUS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DEUS with an increase of 8.95% over the last 100 days. LEGR has the highest percent weighting of CTSH at 1.31%.

