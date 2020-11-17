Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 18, 2020

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 18, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CTSH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that CTSH has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $77.8, the dividend yield is 1.13%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CTSH was $77.8, representing a -0.85% decrease from the 52 week high of $78.47 and a 94.45% increase over the 52 week low of $40.01.

CTSH is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) and Fiserv, Inc. (FISV). CTSH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.7. Zacks Investment Research reports CTSH's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -8.5%, compared to an industry average of 2.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CTSH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CTSH through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CTSH as a top-10 holding:

Pacer Funds (COWZ)

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (LEGR)

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (ONEV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ONEV with an increase of 21.24% over the last 100 days. COWZ has the highest percent weighting of CTSH at 2.19%.

