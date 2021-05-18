Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 19, 2021

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 19, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.24 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CTSH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 9.09% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $70.64, the dividend yield is 1.36%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CTSH was $70.64, representing a -14.62% decrease from the 52 week high of $82.73 and a 38.7% increase over the 52 week low of $50.93.

CTSH is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Accenture plc (ACN) and SAP SE (SAP). CTSH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.85. Zacks Investment Research reports CTSH's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 16.27%, compared to an industry average of 1.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CTSH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CTSH through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CTSH as a top-10 holding:

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (ONEV)

Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF (DEUS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ONEV with an increase of 19.04% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CTSH at 0.99%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.