Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 17, 2021

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.24 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CTSH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 9.09% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of CTSH was $76.96, representing a -6.97% decrease from the 52 week high of $82.73 and a 92.35% increase over the 52 week low of $40.01.

CTSH is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Infosys Limited (INFY) and Fiserv, Inc. (FISV). CTSH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.57. Zacks Investment Research reports CTSH's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 16.56%, compared to an industry average of 3.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CTSH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CTSH through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CTSH as a top-10 holding:

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (ONEV)

Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF (DEUS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ONEV with an increase of 23.87% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CTSH at 1.19%.

