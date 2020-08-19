Dividends
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 20, 2020

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 20, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CTSH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that CTSH has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $67.22, the dividend yield is 1.31%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CTSH was $67.22, representing a -5.96% decrease from the 52 week high of $71.48 and a 68.01% increase over the 52 week low of $40.01.

CTSH is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) and Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP). CTSH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.96. Zacks Investment Research reports CTSH's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -10.83%, compared to an industry average of -4.3%.

Interested in gaining exposure to CTSH through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have CTSH as a top-10 holding:

  • First Trust NASDAQ-100- Technology Index Fund (QTEC)
  • First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY)
  • Pacer Funds (COWZ)
  • Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT)
  • SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (ONEV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is QTEC with an increase of 34.93% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CTSH at 2.81%.

