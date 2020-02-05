Markets
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSH) announced a profit for fourth quarter that declined from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $395 million, or $0.72 per share. This compares with $648 million, or $1.12 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.04 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.6% to $4.28 billion from $4.13 billion last year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q4): $1.07 vs. $0.98 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.04 -Revenue (Q4): $4.28 Bln vs. $4.13 Bln last year.

