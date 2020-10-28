Markets
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSH) reported earnings for third quarter that declined from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $348 million, or $0.64 per share. This compares with $497 million, or $0.90 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.90 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.2% to $4.24 billion from $4.25 billion last year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q3): $0.97 vs. $1.08 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.90 -Revenue (Q3): $4.24 Bln vs. $4.25 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.63 - $3.67 Full year revenue guidance: $16.7 Bln

