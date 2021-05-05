Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSH) revealed a profit for its first quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $505 million, or $0.95 per share. This compares with $367 million, or $0.67 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $699 million or $0.97 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.94 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.0% to $4.40 billion from $4.23 billion last year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $699 Mln. vs. $640 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.97 vs. $0.96 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.94 -Revenue (Q1): $4.40 Bln vs. $4.23 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $4.42 - $4.46 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $3.90 - $4.02 Full year revenue guidance: $17.8 - $18.1 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.