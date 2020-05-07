Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSH) released earnings for first quarter that declined from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $367 million, or $0.67 per share. This compares with $441 million, or $0.77 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.93 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.9% to $4.23 billion from $4.11 billion last year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q1): $0.96 vs. $0.91 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.93 -Revenue (Q1): $4.23 Bln vs. $4.11 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.