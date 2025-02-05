Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. Q4 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSH) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $546 million, or $1.10 per share. This compares with $558 million, or $1.11 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.21 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.13 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.8% to $5.082 billion from $4.758 billion last year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $546 Mln. vs. $558 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.10 vs. $1.11 last year. -Revenue: $5.082 Bln vs. $4.758 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $5.0 - $5.1 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.