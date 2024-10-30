Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSH) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $582 million, or $1.17 per share. This compares with $525 million, or $1.04 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.25 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.15 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.0% to $5.044 billion from $4.897 billion last year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $582 Mln. vs. $525 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.17 vs. $1.04 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $5.044 Bln vs. $4.897 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $5.0 - $5.1 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $4.63 to $4.67 Full year revenue guidance: $19.7 - $19.8 Bln

