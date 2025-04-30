Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSH) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $663 million, or $1.34 per share. This compares with $546 million, or $1.10 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.23 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.20 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.5% to $5.115 billion from $4.760 billion last year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $663 Mln. vs. $546 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.34 vs. $1.10 last year. -Revenue: $5.115 Bln vs. $4.760 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $5.14 - $5.21 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $4.98 - $5.14 Full year revenue guidance: $20.5 - $21.0 Bln

