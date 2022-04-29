Cognizant Technology Solutions Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for CTSH

In trading on Friday, shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (Symbol: CTSH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $81.64, changing hands as low as $80.87 per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. shares are currently trading down about 3.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CTSH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CTSH's low point in its 52 week range is $66.19 per share, with $93.468 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $80.90. The CTSH DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

