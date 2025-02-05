COGNIZANT TECH SOLUTIONS Earnings Results: $CTSH Reports Quarterly Earnings

COGNIZANT TECH SOLUTIONS ($CTSH) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported earnings of $1.21 per share, beating estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. The company also reported revenue of $5,082,000,000, missing estimates of $5,172,617,155 by $-90,617,155.

COGNIZANT TECH SOLUTIONS Insider Trading Activity

COGNIZANT TECH SOLUTIONS insiders have traded $CTSH stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CTSH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JATIN P DALAL (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $405,954 .

. JOHN SUNSHIN KIM (EVP, CLO, CAO) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $400,545

KATHRYN DIAZ (EVP, Chief People Officer) sold 3,821 shares for an estimated $308,870

COGNIZANT TECH SOLUTIONS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 421 institutional investors add shares of COGNIZANT TECH SOLUTIONS stock to their portfolio, and 433 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

COGNIZANT TECH SOLUTIONS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CTSH stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CTSH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES sold up to $15,000 on 09/04.

