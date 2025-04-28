COGNIZANT TECH SOLUTIONS Earnings Preview: Recent $CTSH Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

COGNIZANT TECH SOLUTIONS ($CTSH) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $5,208,829,440 and earnings of $1.22 per share.

COGNIZANT TECH SOLUTIONS Insider Trading Activity

COGNIZANT TECH SOLUTIONS insiders have traded $CTSH stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CTSH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN SUNSHIN KIM (CLO, CAO & Corporate Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $818,530 .

. JATIN P DALAL (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $405,954 .

. KATHRYN DIAZ (EVP, Chief People Officer) sold 3,821 shares for an estimated $308,870

MICHAEL PATSALOS-FOX sold 3,225 shares for an estimated $253,867

LEO S. JR. MACKAY sold 1,600 shares for an estimated $139,856

COGNIZANT TECH SOLUTIONS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 433 institutional investors add shares of COGNIZANT TECH SOLUTIONS stock to their portfolio, and 444 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

COGNIZANT TECH SOLUTIONS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CTSH in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/10/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/10/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/10/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/17/2024

