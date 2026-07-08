Cognizant Strengthens AI Portfolio Through Google Cloud Partnership

Cognizant Technology Solutions CTSH is strengthening its enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) portfolio by expanding its partnership with Alphabet’s GOOGL cloud computing platform, Google Cloud. Through the collaboration, Cognizant is integrating Gemini Enterprise with Google Workspace into its consulting, implementation, and managed services offerings, enabling enterprises to accelerate generative AI adoption while improving workforce productivity and accelerating enterprise AI transformation.



The collaboration also enhances Cognizant's internal AI capabilities. The company plans to deploy Gemini Enterprise across more than 200,000 employees while training its workforce on Google Cloud's AI technologies to improve software engineering productivity and accelerate AI solution delivery.

Cognizant aims to strengthen its AI Builder strategy while enhancing its ability to execute large-scale enterprise AI transformation projects by first deploying these capabilities internally before rolling them out to customers. The expanded Google Cloud partnership is part of Cognizant's broader strategy to expand its enterprise AI ecosystem, reinforcing its capabilities across AI development, deployment and security.

Cognizant Deepens Enterprise AI Partnerships

Cognizant continues to expand its enterprise AI ecosystem through strategic partnerships with Google Cloud, CrowdStrike CRWD and Snowflake SNOW, strengthening its capabilities in generative AI, intelligent agents, AI-powered cybersecurity and enterprise AI deployment.



Cognizant announced a broader collaboration with Snowflake to help enterprises operationalize AI at scale. As a launch partner for Snowflake Cortex-powered Intelligent Agents, Cognizant will help customers deploy AI agents that automate complex business workflows while leveraging governed enterprise data, enabling organizations to move AI applications from pilot projects to production faster.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Price and Consensus

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation price-consensus-chart | Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Quote

Cognizant expanded its strategic alliance with CrowdStrike to help enterprises secure AI throughout its lifecycle. Cognizant will integrate the CrowdStrike Falcon platform into its AI Factory and Managed Cybersecurity Services, enabling organizations to securely deploy, govern and manage AI agents, models and infrastructure across enterprise environments.

CTSH Offers Strong Q2 Guidance

Cognizant's expanding AI portfolio, growing enterprise AI engagements, and strengthening partner ecosystem are expected to support the company's top-line growth.



For the second quarter of 2026, Cognizant expects revenues to be in the range of $5.45-$5.52 billion, implying year-over-year growth of 3.8%-5.3%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2026 revenues is pegged at $5.49 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 4.59%.



The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $1.38 per share, unchanged over the past 30 days. The figure implies a year-over-year increase of 5.34%.

Cognizant Struggles Despite Expanding AI Portfolio

Despite an expanding AI portfolio and a strong partner base, Cognizant’s shares have plunged 47% in the year-to-date period against the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector's return of 16.6%.



The company is facing softer discretionary spending, trade and policy uncertainty, and continued caution in parts of Products & Resources and Health Sciences. Stiff competition across the IT services industry, particularly in AI-enabled digital transformation, remains a key headwind.



Cognizant is also facing margin pressure and rising costs, as reflected in an 80-basis-point year-over-year decline in its first-quarter 2026 gross margin. The decline was due to the impact of integrated offerings and higher compensation costs.

Conclusion

Cognizant's expanding AI ecosystem and growing enterprise partnerships continue to strengthen its long-term growth prospects and support top-line expansion. However, challenging macroeconomic conditions, soft discretionary spending and stiff competition are expected to weigh on CTSH's near-term performance.



Cognizant currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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