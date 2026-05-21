Cognizant Signs $500 Mln Accelerated Share Buyback Deal

(RTTNews) - Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) said on Thursday it has entered into agreements with Truist Bank and BNP Paribas to repurchase $500 million of its Class A common stock under an accelerated share repurchase program.

The IT services firm will receive about 7.8 million shares on Wednesday, with the final number of shares to be based on the volume- weighted average price of its stock less a discount.

The ASR is part of Cognizant's updated 2026 share repurchase plan announced on May 18.

In pre-market activity on Nasdaq, shares of Cognizant were up 0.52 percent, changing hands at $51.56, after closing Wednesday's regular session 0.83 percent higher.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.