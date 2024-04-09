News & Insights

Cognizant, Shopify, Google Cloud In Deal To Drive Digital Transformation, Platform Modernization

April 09, 2024 — 05:32 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSH) announced Tuesday a strategic alliance with Shopify Inc. (SHOP, SHOP.TO) and Google Cloud to drive digital transformation and platform modernization for global retailers and brands.

The alliance combines the strength of Shopify's commerce platform, Google Cloud's core cloud AI-infrastructure, and client delivery of Cognizant's retail industry advisory and technology implementation specialists.

The partnership comes as retailers are required to modernize and implement new technologies to deliver customers real-time recommendations, shopping assistance and customized offers. The combined offering is expected to drive modernization for retailers with technologies like generative AI.

According to the company, by utilizing Shopify's commerce operating system, built on Google Cloud, brands will have the foundational technology needed for Cognizant to execute impactful digital transformation and deliver benefits across a range of retail scenarios.

Carrie Tharp, VP of strategic industries, Google Cloud, said, "Consumer expectations are changing more rapidly as Generative AI evolves the nature of digital experiences. This new offering can help retailers more quickly and easily modernize their ecommerce experience on the world's leading retail commerce platform with the latest AI and digital innovations."

