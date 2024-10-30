Cognizant sees FY24 adjusted EPS $4.63-$4.67, consensus $4.62

Sees FY24 revenue $19.7B-$19.8B, consensus $19.65B. 2024 adjusted operating margin is expected to be approximately 15.1%, flat year-over-year.
