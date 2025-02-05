Cognizant Revenue Hits $5.1B in Q4

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH), a professional services company specializing in consulting and outsourcing, delivered its Q4 2024 results on Feb. 5, 2025. The earnings report revealed notable beats in both revenue and adjusted EPS. Revenue came in at $5.1 billion, surpassing the expected $5.07 billion. Adjusted EPS reached $1.21, exceeding predictions by $0.09. Overall, the quarter demonstrated significant growth in key areas despite challenges.

Metric Q4 2024 Q4 Estimate Q4 2023 Y/Y Change Adjusted EPS $1.21 $1.12 $1.18 +2.5% Revenue $5.1B $5.07B $4.76B +6.8% Free Cash Flow $837M N/A $659M +27.0% Bookings Growth 11% N/A N/A N/A

Cognizant Technology Solutions operates at the forefront of digital technology services. It provides solutions across multiple sectors, including financial services, health sciences, products and resources, and communications, media, & technology. The company leverages its significant expertise in digital transformation and offers consulting, application development, cloud, and AI services. Recognized as a leader in digital services, Cognizant continues to focus on industry-specific solutions and has enhanced growth through strategic acquisitions.

Recent strategic focuses for Cognizant have centered on digital transformation capabilities. The company's continuous investment in AI and cloud technologies positions it favorably with clients seeking modern digital solutions. By targeting specific industries, Cognizant aims to offer tailored solutions that resolve particular challenges, fostering value and differentiation in a competitive market.

Noteworthy Quarterly Highlights

The fourth quarter of 2024 was marked by significant advancements for Cognizant. Financially, revenue growth in the health sciences and financial services sectors was noteworthy—reporting year-over-year increases of 10.4% and 2.9%, respectively. The health sciences segment growth mainly benefitted from successful industry-specific digital solutions and offerings.

Globally, Cognizant saw strong performance, particularly in North America, where revenue increased by 8.3% compared to the previous year. This growth reflects a robust presence in this key market area. However, challenges were noted in Europe, specifically the United Kingdom, which saw a slight contraction of 0.7% year-over-year, indicating ongoing regional performance issues.

Acquisitions played a pivotal role this quarter, contributing to 200 basis points of the annual revenue growth. Cognizant's efforts in mergers and acquisitions added to its offerings and helped in broadening its revenue streams. This strategic expansion facilitated significant bookings growth, rising by 11% year-over-year.

Notably, the company increased its dividend, underscoring stable cash flow management.

Outlook and Strategic Priorities

Looking ahead, Cognizant's outlook for fiscal 2025 remains positive, with management guidance projecting revenue growth between 3.5% and 6.0% in constant currency terms. The company anticipates adjusted operating margins to improve by 20 to 40 basis points.

