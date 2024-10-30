News & Insights

Cognizant Reports Strong Q3 2024 Financial Results

October 30, 2024 — 04:40 pm EDT

The latest announcement is out from Cognizant ( (CTSH) ).

Cognizant’s Q3 2024 results highlight a revenue increase to $5 billion, driven by robust performance in Health Sciences and Financial Services. The company achieved a 14.6% operating margin and improved adjusted EPS by more than 7% year-over-year. Strategic investments in AI platforms and the acquisition of Belcan have bolstered Cognizant’s capabilities, positioning it for sustained growth. Full-year 2024 revenue is projected to grow by up to 2.1%, with a steady adjusted operating margin.

