Cognizant Reports Q2 Results With Increased Revenue And Profit

July 30, 2025 — 04:55 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH), a worldwide provider in professional services and IT consulting, announced financial outcomes for the second quarter ending June 30.

The company's revenue reached $5.25 billion, up from $4.85 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The quarterly net income amounted to $645 million, an increase from $566 million during the same quarter last year. Earnings per share rose to $1.31 from $1.14 in the previous year.

CTSH closed Wednesday's trading at $73.53, down $1.38 or 1.84 percent on the Nasdaq.

