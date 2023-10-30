News & Insights

Markets
CTSH

Cognizant Renews 5-year Contract With ISS

October 30, 2023 — 05:15 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - IT major Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSH) announced on Monday that it has renewed a five-year contract with ISS A/S (ISS.CO) a workplace and facilities management company.

As per the collaboration terms, Cognizant will help ISS to continue to create efficiencies and enhanced innovation within its financial organization across Northern Europe.

According to Cognizant, these enhancements have enabled F&A employees at ISS to process more invoices each year from their customers and vendors.

This partnership began in 2014 and over the years Cognizant has introduced several different tools and systems to improve automation, including duplicate audit tools such as ProHanc and Tracer.

On Friday, Cognizant shares closed at $63.30, down 0.19% on Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CTSH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.