Markets
CTSH

Cognizant Q3 Profit Down

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Cognizant (CTSH) Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $348 million or $0.64 per share, down from $497 million or $0.90 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings for the quarter were $0.97 per share, down from $1.08 per share last year.

Revenues for the quarter dropped slightly to $4.24 billion from $4.25 billion last year.

Looking forward, Cognizant expects full-year 2020 revenues to be at the high end of the previously guided range at about $16.7 billion. Adjusted earnings are now expected to between $3.63 and $3.67 per share, an increase from prior guidance of $3.48 to $3.58 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CTSH

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular