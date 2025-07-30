Cognizant Partners With WRITER To Accelerate Enterprise AI Agent Adoption

(RTTNews) - Cognizant (CTSH) has formed a strategic partnership with WRITER, a leader in enterprise agentic AI, to help global organizations, especially in regulated sectors like finance and life sciences, scale secure, domain-specific AI agents.

This alliance combines Cognizant's global reach and industry expertise with WRITER's enterprise-grade AI platform, powered by its proprietary Palmyra models and contextual knowledge retrieval system.

The partnership aims to transition enterprises from pilot AI projects to widespread adoption. WRITER's platform enables organizations to deploy AI agents that streamline operations, decision-making, and competitive positioning. Cognizant plans to use WRITER's pre-built and custom agents, along with enablement and change management services, to support clients in deploying intelligent, high-impact workflows.

Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar S stated that WRITER's secure and business-aligned agent stack supports their vision of "Service as Software," enabling modular AI-driven work. WRITER CEO May Habib added that Cognizant's depth in delivering enterprise solutions makes them an ideal partner for scaled AI execution.

This collaboration also strengthens Cognizant's broader agentic AI strategy through its Cognizant Agent Foundry framework, enhancing its capacity to deliver secure, auditable, and compliant AI systems for enterprise transformation.

Wednesday CTSH closed at $73.53 or 1.84% lower on the NasdaqGS.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.