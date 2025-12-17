Markets
Cognizant Partners With Bupa Hong Kong To Launch AI-Driven BPaaS For Claims Modernization

December 17, 2025 — 07:40 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Cognizant (CTSH) announced a strategic collaboration with Bupa Hong Kong, a health insurance specialist, to deliver its first AI-driven Business-Process-as-a-Service (BPaaS) solution for claims modernization in the region. The five-year engagement marks Cognizant's largest Intuitive Operations and Automation (IOA) services deal in Hong Kong.

Leveraging advanced AI-driven technologies, the BPaaS solution integrates cloud-native platforms, generative AI-led claims automation, and comprehensive fraud, waste, and abuse (FWA) detection. This unified strategy is designed to boost Bupa's productivity, strengthen regulatory compliance, and enhance customer experience.

